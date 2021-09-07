Men of the Imo State Police command on Monday gunned down a fleeing inmate of the Owerri Correctional Centre, Modestus Mudukwe, in Obiakpu Egbema in the Ohaji/Egbema local government area of the State.

Modestus popularly called Mudukwe was a cultist and one of the escaped inmates from the Owerri Correctional Centre, who refused to turn himself in.

An eyewitness, Prince Adiele, told LEADERSHIP that since Mudukwe returned to the community, he had made it a hell for the people.

He eventually met his waterloo after he refused to allow the community celebrate its annual festival last Saturday as he and his men kept shooting sporadically, an action that forced people to stay indoors and shun the festivity.

According to another source, his annoyance was the decision to incarcerate him for his alleged crimes in the community.