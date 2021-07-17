The Katsina State Police Command has killed leader of a notorious syndicate of banditry and kidnapping operating in Katsina and Jigawa States and arrested two other suspected members.

The command was also able to rescue a 65-year-old woman in their custody.

Spokesman of the command, SP Gambo Isah revealed this while addressing pressmen in the state and said through credible intelligence gathering of combined team of police detectives led by Operation Commander (OC) AntiKidnapping, they were able to raid the kidnappers’ hideout at Gallu Hamlet, Yankwashi local government of Jigawa State.

“On 29/06/2021 at about 03:00hrs, bandits numbering seven, riding on motorbikes armed with AK 47 rifles attacked residence of the said Hajiya Hassana Zubairu, abducted her to an unknown destination and demanded a ransom of N500, 000, 000 from her family.

“Through professional skills, uncommon courage and tactical operational strategy adopted by police officers who arrived at the scene they were able to shoot at the gang leader, Abdullahi Banmi who, on sighting the police team, took the kidnapped victim on top of a motorcycle and tried to escape with her.

In the course of profiling the scene, two suspected bandits were arrested and one of their motorcycles was recovered.”

He then urged members of public to cooperate with security agencies by giving them credible information on bandits and their collaborators, especially those supplying them with arms and ammunition, informants and other essential commodities.