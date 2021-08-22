Police in Imo State yesterday said they had killed a notorious armed robbery gang leader known as Bugatti in Ehime Mbano local government area of the state.

In a release made available to LEADERSHIP Sunday signed by the police spokesman Michael Abattam, the command said this was made possible through the assistance of the vigilante group.

According to the statement, following the information received by the group in Nsu community on August 20, the gang leader whose gang has been terrorizing the community was sighted with two of his members.

“On sighting the security men, they opened fire and during the gun duel, the gang leader, Bugatti, was neutralised and a revolver pistol was taken from him to the police station while two suspects escaped with bullet wounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When the pistol was checked, it was discovered that it was one of the police pistols taken away during the #ENDSARS protests at Ehime Mbano LGA of Imo State during an attack by hoodlums,” he said.

The commissioner of police, Rabiu Hussaini while commending the people of the state for their support to the command urged communities to form vigilante groups to work in synergy with the police and assured them of the commitment in ensuring a crime-free state.