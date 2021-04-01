BY HEMBADOON ORSAR MAKURDI

Benue State Police Command has confirmed the killing of a Suspected armed robber on Màkurdi-Lafia road following a gun battle with a team of police deployed on routine patrols.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Catherine Anene , reveals that on the 31/03/2021 at about 0010hrs, a team of police officers on patrol encountered armed robbers in military and Police uniforms robbing commuters of their belongings on Màkurdi-Lafia road and engaged them in a gun duel.

According to the DSP, “on sighting the police, the robbers engaged the police in a gun battle but were over powered by the police response and repelled them to a nearby bush.

“In the process one of the robbers sustained gunshot injuries and was rushed to Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH) where he was confirmed dead”

She disclosed that the Corpse of the deceased has been deposited at the hospital morgue while investigation is still in progress.

DSP Anene, however explained that the deployment of more Police Officers on Màkurdi-Lafia road is as a result of reports about the regrouping of armed robbers and frequent attacks on the road users.