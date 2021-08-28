The Imo State Police Command yesterday said its operatives killed the gang leader of suspected IPOB/ESN and several others in their camp at Akata, Oru East LGA who were planning to attack police formations and government installations.

In a release made available to LEADERSHIP Weekend signed by the spokesman, Michael Abattam, this was made possible by the command’s Special Forces.

The statement said the operation was sequel to credible information by the command’s intelligence unit revealing that some bandits suspected to be IPOB/ESN terror groups were seen mobilizing to attack police formations and government installations in the state from their camp located at Akata in Oru East LGA of Imo State.