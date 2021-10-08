The Imo State Police Command has said that it has neutralised one suspected IPOB/ESN member who participated in several killings of policemen and burning of police stations.

The police also stressed that one arrest was made during the operation while others escaped with bullet wounds.

This was made known through a press release signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Michael Abattam, a copy of which was made available to LEADERSHIP.

According to him, the operation was made possible following credible information that a member of IPOB/ ESN terror gang, who had been in the Command’s wanted list but was on the run after participating in several

killings of Policemen and burning of Police stations, was seen at Umuchoke in Ehime Mbano LGA of the State.

“The command’s tactical teams after diligent intelligence gathering, on the 6th of October, 2021 at about 1630 hours, mobilised and stormed the shop of the hoodlum, who was later identified as Uchenna Chukwu age 34yrs ‘M’ of Umunakanu in Ehime Mbano LGA of Imo State.

ADVERTISEMENT

“On sighting the police operatives he raised alarm alerting other members of his gang, picked a cutlass and rushed at one of the police operatives attempted chopping off his head but was overpowered, disarmed and the cutlass recovered from him.

“While this was on, the already alerted members came in their number and engaged the police operatives in a gun duel but were overwhelmed by the superior firing power of the police and in the process, one of them was neutralised while others escaped with bullet wounds into hiding,” Abattam said.

The Command highlighted that it recovered from the deceased one locally made double barrel pistol with two expended cartridges, two live cartridges and the charms he tied around his waist to fortify himself against police bullet.

The statement also indicated that the suspect arrested was undergoing interrogation and has made useful statement to the investigative team, revealing their hideout and the abode of other members of his gang on the run.

The Police spokesperson added that operatives were working in synergy with other security agencies to arrest the other members of the terror group especially those that escaped with bullet injuries.

The Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Rabiu Hussaini, while commending the officers and men for their gallantry and proactiveness, expressed appreciation to the people of the State for their support.

He advised the people to continue to assist the police with credible information and report to the nearest police station any person seen with bullet wounds.