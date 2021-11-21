The Imo State Police Command yesterday said its operatives had killed one suspected terrorist and apprehended a member of the gang while others escaped with injuries during an operation.

This was disclosed in a release signed by the police spokesman, Michael Abattam.

According to the statement, sequel to the recent attacks by gunmen in the state where some innocent persons lost their lives the commissioner of police, CP Rabiu Hussaini, directed the command’s tactical teams to ensure strict policing of the border areas.

He said they were also directed to embark on aggressive, intelligence stop and search operations including patrols to prevent bandits from entering the state.

The spokesman said the strategy had yielded positive results.

He said; “On 17/11/2021 at about 1501 hours, while the police command’s tactical teams were on a vigorous and aggressive stop and search operation along Owerri/Onitsha Road, when suspected gunmen masquerading as persons mourning, going for burial ceremony somewhere in the state, approached the police check point in a convoy of three motorcycles carrying two passengers on each, alongside a passenger bus with registration number Anambra NNE 725 ZG carrying passengers, and displaying in front of the bus, a belated burial poster of late Mrs. Bridget Chine Nwadiozor dated 22/10/2021. They were flagged down for routine search.”