By Osa Okhomina |

An official of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) attached to the Rivers State Command, Mr. Daniel Kokorifa, has recounted the tragic killing of his 17-year-old son, Innocent Kokorifa, by men of the Anti-Vice Unit of the Bayelsa Police Command in August, 2016 along the Airforce Road area of Okaka-Epie area of Yenagoa.

Kokorifa, who hails from Bayelsa State, said his child was shot in the back while on an errand to the next street and his dream of becoming a lawyer was terminated by the police.

He made the revelation in a petition before the Bayelsa Judicial Panel on Police Brutality and related extra-judicial killings headed by Justice Young Emmanuel Ogola.

Kokorifa, in the petition dated November 4, 2020 and numbered EAA/PI/BYS/240/2020 through his counsel, E. A. Aluzu Esq and Associates, said his 17-year-old son was shot at about 11.30am by one Corporal Vincent Kohamowei without provocation.

Another petitioner, 81 year-old grandfather, Chief Lucky Amakiri also in his petition before the judicial panel said his grandson, Blessing Amakiri, was shot dead by the men of state police command based on mere suspicion of belonging to a cult group in the state.

Chief Amakiri said his grandson, who is was a 19-year-old boy was shot dead by the men of Ekeki Police Division while on errand at the former Oyoyo Market in Ovom area of the state capital.

Also dragging the Bayelsa and Delta State Police Commands before the panel were families of two police personel shot dead alongside five other policemen on June 14, 2020 in Ughelli, Delta State, allegedly by men of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad while on special duty.

In their separate petitions, the families of Sergent Ondogha Oyindineni and Sgt. Philip Seikpo insisted that the mysterious killing of their children alongside five other police officers in Ughelli is suspicious and without any justifiable reasons.

The family of the deceased Sgt. Ondogha Oyindineni (F/N 47818) and Sgt. Philip Seikpo(F/N 477880), insisted that the policemen were on special duty before they were killed and without proper explanation to their families.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the Bayelsa Judicial Panel on Police Brutality and related extra-Judicial killings, Justice Young Emmanuel Ogola, after preliminary hearing and appearances made on the 18 petitions received, has adjourned to January 6 and 7, 2021 for further hearings and appearances of witnesses.