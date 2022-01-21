The Bayelsa State Police Command said it has launched manhunt for the kidnappers of the State Commissioner for Trade and Commerce, Hon. Federal Otokito, with the aim to rescue him and the arrest the abductors.

Okokito was kidnapped on Thursday night from his residence in Otuokpoti, a riverine community in Ogbia local government area of the State.

A statement by the Bayelsa State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Asinim Butswat, on Friday, said preliminary investigation revealed that, the kidnappers stormed the residence of Otokito on January 20, 2022 at about 2300hours and whisked him away in a waiting speedboat to an unknown destination.

The PPRO noted that the Police Command has launched manhunt for the rescue of the victim and the arrest of the suspects, adding that investigation was ongoing.

