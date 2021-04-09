BY TOPE FAYEHUN, Akure

For allegedly razing more than 15 houses in the Asere community in the riverine area of Ondo State, the state police command has declared wanted some notorious gangsters in the area.

The hoodlums had on Saturday last week invaded the community in Ese-Odo local government area of the state and razed more than fifteen houses in the community in the night.

According to a resident, the development was in response to a mass protest by all women residents in the community, who were dressed half nude, calling for the arrest of the criminals who have been terrorizing their community for a long time.

The alleged gangsters were identified as Kutu Mone, a.k.a MK, July Mone, Best Oniwei, Iyemiyelawei Mone, Mathew Suku Polobubou, Dedewei Mone, and Bado Ogbudugbudu.

LEADERSHIP Friday learnt that the group has been operating in the riverine area until when the Joint Task Force started checkmating them.

Sensing that his people were the ones giving the security men a tip-off about him, one of the suspects, Kutu Mone, who hails from Asere, consequently invaded the community in the night.

He was also said to have attacked many residents and set no fewer than 15 houses and structures ablaze.

Speaking about the incident, the Paramount Ruler of Agadagba Kingdom, Oba Zacheus Doubra, disclosed that he received a report that one of his subjects, who has been a recalcitrant boy, invaded the Asere community to burn down the community.

According to him, “I sent my chiefs and some police officers to the community and I was informed that 14 houses were burnt down, nine other houses vandalized. Many were rendered homeless. Many ran into the bush in pants, some in knickers.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Tee-Leo Ikoro, explained that “the police are already aware of it.

Ikoro said, the Commissioner of Police, Bolaji Salami, has ordered a full-scale investigation into the incident and deployed a tactical team to the area so that they would not come back to repeat the same incident.