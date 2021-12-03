The Police yesterday arrested 13 persons for alleged involvement in setting ablaze the head office of a faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State.

Police spokesperson in Kano, Abdullahi Kiyawa, told journalists that the suspects were arrested with dangerous weapons while vandalising the property.

Suspected protesters had set ablaze the APC building located along Maiduguri Road in Tarauni local government area of the state.

The building is the headquarters of the APC faction led by former Kano governor, Ibrahim Shekarau. A rival faction is loyal to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

The building is less than three kilometres from a Mobile Police Barracks at Hotoro area, Tarauni local government area.

But reacting to the incident, Kiyawa said the police commissioner in the state, Sama’ila Dikko, deployed a team of Operation Puff Adder of the police to the scene to restore normalcy and arrest the culprits.

He said the police team arrested the 13 suspected thugs (Yan Daba) and recovered dangerous exhibits from them.

He listed items recovered to include 34 dangerous weapons, 23 Clubs, 2 Gallons of suspected petrol, 1 parcel and 30 pieces of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.

Other exhibits recovered include 24 sachets of Diazapam Tablets, 4 Pieces of Red Sun Solution, 1 mobile phone, 2 ceiling fans and a bunch of charms.

Kiyawa said normalcy was immediately restored and investigation had commenced, even as he noted that the suspects will be charged to court.

His words: “The Commissioner of Police warned that criminals will have no hiding place in Kano State. They are advised to either repent or leave the state completely. Otherwise, they will be arrested and face the full wrath of law.

“He thanked the good people of Kano State for their prayers, encouragement, continuous support and cooperation. He urged residents to pray for the State, the Nation and report incidents to the nearest Police Station and not to take laws into their hands.”

The Kano APC crisis took a turn for the worse after the October 8 state congress in which the two factions in the state produced leaders loyal to Ganduje and Shekarau respectively.

Shekarau’s camp had elected Haruna Danzago as chairman, while Ganduje’s faction produced Abdullahi Abbas.

But the national appeal committee set up by the APC later recognised Abbas as chairman of the party in the state.

Not satisfied with the decision of the party, the faction led by Shekarau headed to the court, prating the court to nullify the congresses at the ward, local government and state levels conducted by the rival faction and recognize it as the authentic APC in Kano.

On Tuesday, the Federal High Court in Abuja granted the requests and upheld the congresses conducted by the Shekarau faction.

The judge also issued an order restraining the Ganduje faction from appointing a new executive.

The court judgment was, however, sparked debates on social media, following a controversial pronouncement on the radio by the opposing group in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

After protesters had set the building ablaze yesterday, residents of the area intervened to quickly put out the fire and confront the arsonists.

The police later arrived at the scene to maintain law and order.

The Police also confirmed the attack on the campaign office of Senator Barau Jibril, representing Kano North Senatorial District in the state.

Hundreds of thugs holding dangerous weapons invaded the campaign office of Jibril situated along Maiduguri Road and vandalized it.

Jibril who is aspiring for Kano gubernatorial position had parted ways with the Governor Ganduje-led APC faction to join Sanator Ibrahim Shekarau’s side.