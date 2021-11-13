Police in Katsina State have arrested two men who specialise in extorting job seekers of huge amounts of money under the pretext of providing them employment.

Parading the suspects before journalists in Katsina yesterday, the state command’s spokesman, Gambo Isah, said Ibrahim Bello, alias “Ibra”, of Saulawa Quarters and Ibrahim Abdullahi, alias “Baba Iro”, of Unguwar Yari Quarters in Katsina metropolis, were nabbed by police operatives on November 1, 2021, for defrauding one Khadija Adamu of over N12 million.

He said in the course of the investigation, fake employment letters and various letter headed papers belonging to governments and corporate organisations were recovered from suspects.

“On 1/11/2021, the command succeeded in busting a syndicate of fraudsters that specializes in defrauding unsuspecting members of the public through the sale of fake employment and appointment letters and plots of land.

“They convinced her that they were very important personalities in Abuja, who supply job offers of paramilitaries and other government ministries,” he said.