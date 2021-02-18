BY OGUNTADE ISMAILA, Lagos

Operatives of Lagos state Police Command have arrested two men identified as Ayan Okorie, 45-year old who lives at No.7 Alabata street, Ikotun Lagos and one Usman Ali, 21year old of No. 51 Ali Balogun street, Ijora Oloye in Lagos for allegedly impersonating army and Nigerian Police officer in Lagos.

Our correspondent gathered that the suspect was arrested wearing the Nigerian Army camouflage vest by police operatives attached to Surulere Division.

LEADERSHIP Friday gathered that the fake Inspector Usman Ali was arrested in complete police uniform with the rank of Inspector of Police at Ketu while parading himself in a suspicious manner.

Usman was arrested within the premises of Surulere Division when he and his accomplice, now at large, chased and attacked one Onyema, with a jack knife in the Division, putting on camouflage vests.

The police said the two suspects have since confessed to be fake police officers and Army personnel respectively.

Meanwhile the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, has condemned the act of impersonation by some individuals who parade themselves as security operatives in the state and ordered the Divisional Police Officers and detectives to be on the lookout for the impersonators.