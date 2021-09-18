The Yobe State Police Command have arrested a 22-year-old woman, Khadija Yakubu, for allegedly killing three of her stepchildren with poison.

The incident happened at Makara-Huta area of Potiskum local government area of the State on Friday.

The deceased children were said to have taken a poisoned tea allegedly prepared by their stepmother.

In a press release signed and issued by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Yobe State Command, ASP Dungus Abdulkarim, confirmed the incident, noting that the suspect has been apprehended.

According to the statement, findings indicated that the children were rushed to hospital after taking the tea prepared by the said suspect in the early hours of Friday at about 0900hrs on September 17, 2021, but three of the victims died while receiving treatment and one remained of them unconscious.

Dungus said, “so far an investigation has been launched by the police to unfold the elements of the case for subsequent prosecution.”

The victims’ names were given as Zainab Alhaji Haruna, aged 7, Ahmed Alhaji Haruna, aged 9, Umar Alhaji Haruna, aged 12 and Maryam Alhaji Haruna, aged 11.