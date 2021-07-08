Niger State Police Command has arrested three suspects including a self-acclaimed pastor for allegedly possessing N1000 counterfeit notes to the tune of N15.8million.

The state police command public relations officer (PPRO), Wasiu Abiodun who paraded the suspects in Minna yesterday said they were arrested in Kontagora area of the state.

The suspects are Emmanuel Akazuwa, 42 years from Adi village, Buruku local area of Benue State; Pastor Sabastine Dabu, 48 years from Zuru Kebbi State; and Umar Mohammed, 50years from Pandogari, Rafi area of Niger State.

The police spokesman said Emmanuel was the mastermind of the crime and was arrested in possession of the said fake notes at a hotel in Kontagora, along with Pastor Sabastine and Umar who were suspected to be his agents.

According to him the suspects have confessed to the crime as Emmanuel claimed that they bought the fake currency from one Nifom, presently at large at the rate of N150,000.

The PPRO said Emmanuel confessed that he met Pastor Sabastine at a Cathedral Congress in Makurdi and promised to assist him to sell the currency.

Abiodun said after completing investigation the suspects would be charged to court. He however urged the public to be wary of people with questionable characters.