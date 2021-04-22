By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola

The police command in Adamawa State has arrested four suspected kidnappers and recovered arms and money from them.

The state police public relations officer, (PPRO), Sulaiman Yahaya, said three single barrel guns, handsets, SIM cards, threat letters and a sum of N86,000 were recovered from the suspects.

He stated: “On the 9/4/2021 and 11/4/2021, the operatives of the command attached to Gombi Division, received complaint from good Samaritans, residents of Wuro Garba and Lugga villages of Hong Local government area, that they received separate letters threatening them to pay a million naira each or risk being kidnapped.

“Investigation led to the arrest of Adoneja Dauda, 30 years, a resident of Hubbare village, Maiha local government as a prime suspect that sent threatening letters to extort the innocents.

“Prior to his arrest, the suspect extorted the sum of N150,000 from one Alhaji Dauda Hazzan, a resident of Barkaji village, Hong local government with intimidation to kidnap him.

“Similarly, the command recorded another success by apprehending Musa Saidu, 26 years, Manu Hussein 25 years and Hammadu Bello 22years, all residents of Garwayel village, Hong, Hong local government.”

“The suspects sometimes in the month of March, 2021 kidnapped Alhaji

Yahaya Buba, Alhaji Sure and Alhaji Muhammed Bello all of Konto village, Gombi local government,” he stated.

Yahay further said that the suspects would be charged to court as soon the police completed their investigation.