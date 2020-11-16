BY OGUNTADE ISMAILA, Lagos |

Operatives of Lagos State Police Command said they have nabbed over seven hundred and twenty suspected hoodlums at various black spots in Lagos and its environs.

The police explained that their arrests were informed by its bid to solidify the security architecture of Lagos State Police command that re-launched its anti crime strategies to curb crimes and criminality across the state.

The police in a statement made to journalists on Sunday by its spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, a Superintendent of Police said the command carried out raids simultaneously on identified black spots, reasonably believed to be harbouring criminals and hoodlums, across the fourteen Area Commands in Lagos State.

He said in the swift operations police operatives of the command arrested seven hundred and twenty suspects with incriminating items including locally-made guns and life cartridges, charms, weed suspected to be Indian hemp, substances suspected to be cocaine and some items suspected to have been looted from various shopping outlets within the state during the recent #EndSARS violence.

Adejobi stated that, the commissioner of police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, who matched his words with actions, had earlier warned and directed police officers and men to move against lawlessness and criminality in Lagos; saying he affirmed the zeal of the command to sustain the operations, even, beyond the yuletide season.

He added that the commissioner of police has however directed the deputy commissioner of police in charge of SCID, Panti, to commence discreet investigation on the arrested suspects for immediate prosecution.

“He also urged those whose items were looted during the recent #EndSARS violence to come up for claims of their items with proof of ownership”.