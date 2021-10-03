Police in Delta State have arrested a gang of suspected armed robbers who specialize in hiding ammunition in bags of foodstuff to avoid suspicion.

Policemen attached to Bomadi Divisional patrol team while on stop and search duty along Bomadi/Tuomo road at the weekend intercepted a cyclist carrying a bag of garri in Burutu LGA.

They apprehended the suspect, one Solomon Ebe, 37 years of Tuomo community on the discovery. Upon the search, 340 rounds of AK-47 ammunition hidden inside the bag of garri were recovered.

The police spokesman, DSP Edafe Bright, noted that the operatives decided to search the suspect and the bag. He noted that the suspect was arrested and investigation is ongoing.

In another development, the police commissioner, Ari Mohammed Ali, has ordered the immediate detention of the police patrol team involved in the alleged killing of Gift Ojarikre, the 29-year-old birthday celebrant at Obinomba community in Okuwani local government area of the state.

A senior police source disclosed that they would remain in detention till investigation into the real cause of the death of Gift Ojarikre is unraveled.

It would be recalled that Gift on September 24, 2021 was marking his birthday at De Royal King Hall opposite the market junction, when the police attached to Obiaruku divisional headquarters, in search of a cult group that murdered another youth in Obiaruku, ran into the youths who were celebrating with Gift.

Meanwhile, the traditional ruler of Umukwata kingdom, King Friday Abaja, has visited Gift Ojarikre’s family with a promise to sponsor his four months old baby’s education to the university level.

He also disclosed that he would place Gift’s wife and mother on lifetime monthly salaries for sustenance.