ADVERTISEMENT

BY GODWIN ENNA, Katsina

The Katsina State police command have arrested a 40-year-old man, Aiiyu Ubale, of Ungwan Mutum village in Baure local government area of the state and rescued 11 victims.

The command ‘s spokesman, Gambo Isah, disclosed this while parading the suspect alongside other criminals in the state, saying the command succeeded in arresting the suspect based on credible intelligence gathering.

According to him, Ubali specialises in trafficking children from Nigeria to Europe through Niger Republic-Libya route.

“We succeeded in rescuing 11 victims; about three males and eight females all from the southern part of Nigeria, they came down through Kano to Katsina State, and they were found in the man’s residence waiting to be taken to Niger Republic to Libya and then Europe,” he said.

He added investigation is ongoing to arrest more traffickers in the state, and the case would be transferred to Kano for further investigation.