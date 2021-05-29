Alhaji Yusuf Abubakar Musa, popularly known as Yusuf Mada, who is currently serving as special adviser to Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State on Infrastructure, has been arrested by the state police command for allegedly buying vandalised Nigerian Railway facilities.

Also arrested were three security personnel for vandalising sections of the railways between Gudi and Kadarko, in Nasarawa State.

The arrested personnel are from the Nigerian Police and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The state commissioner of police (COP), Bola Emmanuel Longe, disclosed this while parading the arrested special adviser, alongside 16 other suspected railway facility vandals at the state command headquarters in Lafia.

Also paraded were eight suspected armed robbers, 37 kidnappers, as the command displayed five live ammunition, 12 motorcycles, three vehicles and N760,000 recovered from the suspects during their operations.

CP Longe gave details of the other suspected vandals to include Mohammed Isiaka; former supervisory councilor on Education in Nasarawa Eggon LGA, Mr Marta Thai; a Chinese national and manager of Young Xing Steel Company, Abuja (criminal receiver), Jacob Terlumun Emmanuel who is procurement officer of the Chinese Company.

Others arrested acccording to him were “Samuel Shagbaor; staff of the Nigerian Railway Corporation and the Principal Technical Officer covering Agyaragu, Lafia and its suburbs, Umaru Dauda (M) and Abubakar Nuhu (M); owners of the trailer who offered N160, 000 bribe to secure the release of the trailer, Nathaniel Oba (M); principal partner, Nathoba & CO – a law chamber in Benin city and the legal adviser to Yong Xing Steel Company Nigeria Limited who offered N600,000 cash to bribe the investigating team of the anti-kidnapping unit to secure release of his client.

However, Longe gave names of suspects arrested at the crime scenes to include, Samuel Asoloko; a personnel of the Nigerian Legion, Inspector Richard Joseph, attached to State Criminal Investigation Department, Lafia,

Sergeant Mali Peter; attached to State Criminal Investigation Department, Lafia and Ibrahim Amegwa Usman; a personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps attached to Arm Squad, NSCDC’s Command Headquarters, Lafia.

The COP gave details of exhibits recovered from the suspects to include, one Falker Mercedes Benz Truck with registration number LFA 636 ZX loaded with vandalised rail tracks/slippers, one DAF Truck with registration number T-1726 LA trailer loaded with vandalised rail tracks/slippers.

Others include a sum of N160,000 offered as bribe to secure release of the vehicle, two white Peugeot J5 busses, one of which was ladened with vandalised rail tracks with registration number XU 790 ENU and QAP 654 XA respectively.