Police in Bayelsa State have arrested a 39 year old woman, Esther Otoniye, at Akenfa area of Yenagoa for using a hot pressing iron to burn the buttocks of her 10-year-old step-daughter.

It was gathered that the arrest was ordered by the commissioner of police after complaints by various women and child rights groups including the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) and the Gender Response Team Initiatives (GRIT).

But the woman was reported to have denied committing the act, saying hot water accidentally poured on the girl’s buttocks in the kitchen.

Some members of child rights groups said the body of the girl had scars suspected to have come from severe and repeated flogging.

It was also gathered that the gender desk of the State Police Command has taken the child to the police clinic for evaluation while the case would be transferred to the state police headquarters.

Spokesman of the command, Asinim Butswat, said the case had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigations.