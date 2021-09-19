Police in Yobe State have arrested a 22-year-old woman, Khadija Yakubu, who allegedly killed four stepchildren through poisoning in Potiskum local government area of the state.

Our reporter gathered that the incident occurred at Makara-Huta area of Potiskum early Friday when the children took poisoned tea allegedly prepared by the woman.

Police spokesman, ASP Dungus Abdulkarim, confirmed the incident, saying the woman was arrested.

It was gathered that the children were rushed to hospital after taking the tea but three of them died while receiving treatment and one remained unconscious.

Dungus said; “So far, an investigations has been launched by the police to unfold the elements of the case for subsequent prosecution”.

The children were identified as Zainab Alhaji Haruna, aged 7; Ahmed Alhaji Haruna, aged 9; Umar Alhaji Haruna, aged 12 and Maryam Alhaji Haruna, aged 11.

Speaking to Leadership Sunday, Alhaji Haruna, the husband of the woman, said they reported the incident to the police for appropriate action.