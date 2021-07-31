Police in Katsina State have announced the arrest of a 27-year-old housewife, Aisha Nura, with N2.4m being proceeds of arms supplies to bandits.

The police spokesman, SP Gambo Isah, confirmed the arrest yesterday while attempting to use a motorcycle from Batsari to Nahuta village.

He said she confessed that she was sent by her husband, one Nura Murnai, to collect the money from bandits in Kaduna forest. He added that the husband, who is on the run, was also a bandit who belonged to the camp of another bandits leader, Abu Radda.

Five men were also paraded at the police headquarters for alleged defiling a 17-year-old boy. According to the police spokesman the men were among the 11 suspects who allegedly had unlawful carnal knowledge of the boy.