The Bauchi State Police Command said it has arrested a soldier, Yusuf Gongpolai Adams, with 81 parcels of dried leaves suspected to be cannabis sativa in his possession.

Adams, who is said to be of the Nigerian Army 145 Battalion, Abia State, was intercepted on February 6, 2022 along Bauchi–Darazo highway while driving a Toyota Highlander.

He was paraded in Bauchi on Wednesday by the State Commissioner of Police, Umar Mamman Sanda, who revealed that Adams currently studies a Development course at the Nigerian Army School of Environmental and Science Technology in Benue State.

According to the Police Commissioner, the exhibits recovered from the suspect, who confessed during investigation to have committed the crime, included 81 parcels of leaves suspected to be cannabis, and a pair of Army uniform.

Other items recovered from the suspect are two Michelin tires, one Army helmet, one bag containing some clothes and some charms.

CP Sanda added that investigation was ongoing after which the suspect will be charged to court.

Meanwhile, the Police boss also disclosed the arrest of one Mu’azu Abdullahi, alias Mu’azu Mai Farin-gida of Tilo in Karim Lamido local government area of Taraba State for alleged kidnapping, impersonation, and being in possession of locally-made guns.

Exhibits recovered from the suspect include two locally-made Dane guns, one military camouflage uniform and some charms.

