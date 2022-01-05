The prompt intervention of men of the Kwara State police command and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) averted what could have been a major outbreak of violence at the popular Mandate market, Adewole, Ilorin yesterday.

There was a reported misunderstanding between two traders in the market and the hoodlums who usually milled around the market area wanted to take advantage of that to foment trouble.

In the ensuing melee, one person who was reportedly stabbed with a knife sustained serious injury and was taken to Adewole Cottage Hospital for treatment.

According to an eyewitness, two traders engaged in violent fight over minor trading and bargaining issues over sugarcane, and freely used dangerous weapons such as knives to fight each other.

Consequently, commercial activities were halted while the trouble lasted.

Mobile policemen and men of the NSCDC who were drafted to the scene of the crisis later restored normalcy to the market.

The spokesmen of the police and NSCDC in the state, Okasanmi Ajayi and Babawale Afolabi respectively confirmed the incident. They said that no life was lost in the crisis.

The NSCDC spokesman in a statement made available to the newsmen said : “We got a distress call on Tuesday that there was a clash between traders at Mandate market and we quickly mobilized our men to the scene in order to prevent total breakdown of law and other.

“Trouble started when a man reportedly bought a sugarcane worth N50 naira from the seller but found out that the sugarcane was not sweet. The man’s request to change the sugarcane did not go down well with the seller.

“In the meantime, the man who sustained minor knife injury was taken to Cottage Hospital where he is responding to treatment. Meanwhile there is a large presence of security personnel at the market premises in order to prevent any form of reprisal or further breakdown of law and order”, Afolabi added.