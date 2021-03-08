By PATRICK OCHOGA |

There was anxiety among serving police officers in Edo state yesterday as one of their personnel with the State Intelligence Bureau (SIB) of the Edo state police command was reportedly kidnapped by gunmen in Benin city.

The abductors who were said to be heavily armed reportedly stormed the house of the police officer at Ogida area in Benin City in the early hours of yesterday where they were said to have forced their way into his apartment and the victim identified as Clement Amoko, an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) ASP was then forcefully taken away.

The incident happened in the presence of his wife and children.

As at the time of filing this report, a source close to the family said the kidnappers have contacted the family but could not disclose how much they were demanding as ransom.

It was gathered that the incident has led to the Police intensifying rescue efforts while various units of the command and other security teams have been deployed around the state capital.

When contacted, the police public relations officer (PPRO), Princewill Osaigbovo confirmed the kidnap.

“Yes, I have been informed of the kidnap and the victim is of the SIB department but I am expecting details and other information of the officer from the division and the SIB department.”