A drunken police officer said to be on illegal duty has killed two persons and injured two others at a tavern located in Gowon Estate, Egbeda in Alimosho area of Lagos State.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the policeman, who allegedly fled the scene at about 9 pm on Sunday night was invited by the celebrant identified as Ifeanyi alias Asiwaju of Computer Village.

It was also learnt that the Lagos Police Command has launched a manhunt for the cop and the celebrant said to have gone into hiding since Sunday night.

Confirming the tragic incident, the command’s spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, a Superintendent of Police told journalists that, “I can confirm there was shooting at the bar on Sunday night and two persons were killed.

“We are investigating the circumstances that led to the shooting. I can assure you that those responsible will not go free. They will face the music.

“The Commissioner of Police Lagos State, CP Abiodun Alabi has zero tolerance for such behaviours and has already given marching orders to the DPO to fish out the culprits.”