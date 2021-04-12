A police officer in Virginia has been fired after pointing a gun at, and pepper spraying, a black US army lieutenant during a traffic stop.

Army Second Lieutenant Caron Nazario is wearing his uniform in bodycam footage of the incident, filmed in December.

“I’m honestly afraid to get out,” he tells two police officers. “Yeah, you should be,” an officer says.

Police said he was stopped for failing to display number plates but temporary plates are visible in the video.

Lt Nazario filed a lawsuit against the two officers, Joe Gutierrez and Daniel Crocker, this week.

In a statement, officials in the town of Windsor in Virginia said the incident had resulted in “disciplinary action, and department-wide requirements for additional training were implemented beginning in January and continue up to the present”.

“Since that time, Officer Gutierrez was also terminated from his employment,” it added.

“The Town has also requested an investigation of this event by the Virginia State Police, and joins with elected officials who have called for a full and complete review of the actions of these officers.”

On Sunday, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam said the incident was “disturbing” and had “angered” him.