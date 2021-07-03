The British Council state level programme, Rule of Law and Anti Corruption (ROLAC), has extended its training programme to Police Officers of the Lagos Police Command, on rights of suspects under investigation.

The training which was in collaboration with the Rights Enforcement and Public Law Centre (REPLACE), the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Legal Aid Council of Nigeria, aims at building the capacity of the officers on human rights principles and the Police Duty Solicitors Scheme (PDSS) under Order No 20.

Felicitas Aigbogun-Brai, Executive Director, REPLACE, told LEADERSHIP that the training which was at the instance of the Officer-in charge of Legal unit of the Lagos State Police Command, to educate officers on the existence of lawyers who have been admitted in the Police Duty Solicitor Scheme to help detainees obtain justice.

Aigbogun-Brai, shared suspects experience who were often arrested, detained without access to lawyers.

She said the Force Order 20 as amended provided for the scheme which allowed lawyers to volunteer to assist such suspects obtain justice.

“We have cases where suspects are picked at different locations and detained and their relatives will not be in position to locate them but these lawyers would always engage with Police with identify of such persons and would be able to determine through such engagement where the detainee is kept.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is a symbiotic relationship and often mutually built and cooperation solicited.” she explained.

The Executive Director, stated that it has become expedient to provide the training so that the Police would be guided that suspects shouldn’t be treated as convicts as someone under interrogation is assumed innocent until otherwise proved by a competent law court.

Chief Frank Odita a retired Commissioner of Police, and former Public Relations Officer of the Police Force, during a discussion segment at the training, regretted absence of such knowledge among officers which has put much pressure and pain to suspects.