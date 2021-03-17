By Ejike Ejike, Abuja

The suspects, who are 49 males and one female, were arrested in different parts of the country at different times.

The operatives of the Nigeria Police Force have arrested 50 criminal suspects who are members of various notorious criminal gangs and networks across the country.

A total of ten sophisticated prohibited firearms, 2,496 AK47 live ammunition, ten live cartridges, Cartons of Tramadol Drugs worth over three million naira, bags of weed suspected to be Indian hemp, two laptop computers, eight mobile phones, were recovered from the suspects in the operations.

Some of the suspects, include Danjuma Bako, who is the major supplier of ammunitions to bandits in Kaduna and Jos axis.

Bako, while speaking to journalists, confessed that he transport ammunitions from Jos to Kaduna, with his Golf vehicle.

He also said after each trip, he is paid N15, 000 for the transportation and one suspect, (name withheld for investigation) gives him the ammunition for supply.

Force PRO, CP Frank Mba said luck ran out of the gang when operatives of the IGP Intelligence Response Team intercepted him in one of the operations.

Another gang, which specialises in breaking into residential houses where arrested after they have successfully operated in Gwarinpa, Jabi, Gwagwa and Dei-Dei axis of the FCT.

The gang members include Nasiru Shehu, Mohammed Hakili, Rabiu Sani, Ibrahim Hassan and Haba Haliyu.

Mba said while the others go for robbery, Mohammed specialises in changing of the IMEI of phones stolen.

He also said the target of the Nigeria Police Force is to ensure that the supplies of arms and ammunitions from North Africa is properly checked.

In order to achieve this, the Force PRO said the Nigeria Police is collaborating with INTERPOL, AFRIPOL and other regional security agencies to check influx of illegal arms and ammunitions into the country.