The Enugu State Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Ndatsu Aliyu, has ordered a full-scale manhunt of yet-to-be idenitifed armed assailants of a former judge of the Enugu State High Court, Justice Stanley Nnaji.

Justice Nnaji was driving in a black Mercedes Benz Jeep when he was dragged from his vehicle, in broad daylight killed and dumped by the roadside.

The unknown gunmen, who were captured in a video clips by people around the scene, drove away after killing Nnaji in the car. The former judge was swiftly rushed to the Parklane Hospital in Enugu, where he was confirmed dead on arrival.

Sources told our correspondent that Nnaji was killed on Sunday along Okpara Avenue by Ebeano Tunnel.

Meanwhile, according to a police statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, Enugu Command, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, Nnaji was allegedly trailed and shot dead along Ebeano Tunnel, Enugu.

The police said he was rushed to the hospital, where he was confirmed dead by Doctors on duty and deposited in the mortuary for autopsy.

The Commissioner of Police, however, assured that no stone would be left unturned in fishing out the perpetrators.

He urged residents of the State to remain law-abiding, vigilant and assist the Police with useful information that will lead to the arrest and prosecution of the assailants.