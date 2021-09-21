The Commissioner of Police (CP) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Babaji Sunday, has ordered investigation into alleged extortion of a complainant, Miss Odigie Natasha by some police personnel in Kubwa.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the FCT, DSP Josephine Adeh disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Natasha had accused some personnel of Kubwa Police Divisional Headquarters of extorting N180,000 from her to track a suspect who fraudulently withdrew N1.3 million from her account.

Adeh however said preliminary investigations revealed that no police operative attached to Kubwa division extorted the complainant, contrary to report in some sections of the media.

She said that the CP had directed the Criminal Investigations Department of the command to take over investigations into the fraudulent withdrawal from the complainant’s account.

The PPRO reiterated the resolve of the police commissioner not to tolerate any form of extortion or violation of rights and privileges of citizens, and assured that justice would prevail in the current matter.

She enjoined residents to take advantage of the mechanism emplaced by the command to report any unprofessional conduct of police officers to its Public Complaint Bureau on 09022222352. (NAN)