Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) have arrested 34 suspected criminals, who are involved in kidnapping, armed robbery and transnational car theft.

Speaking at the parade of the suspects in Abuja, the Force PRO, CP Frank Mba said the suspects include two females, who specialise in transporting arms and ammunition from one state to the other for their boyfriends.

One of the suspects include Bashiru Sule, who operates in North East and Northwest.

Force spokesperson Frank Mba said Sule goes to the park in Kano and loads as a driver and then takes his passengers to the kidnappers, who are already waiting on the highway.

He equally goes to the motor park as passenger and informs the kidnappers when the car he boarded leaves the park and they attack the vehicles on its way.

Confessing to the crime, Sule said they have kidnapped many people and he collects returns from the kidnappers any time he delivers victims to them.

He also confessed that his gang operates in two major motor parks in Kano.

ADVERTISEMENT

Force PRO, while calling on motor park operators to be more careful in their dealings with drivers, said everyone coming to load in motor parks must be known to them.

The police also recovered 15 stolen cars from transnational car thieves who steal in Kano, Kaduna, Jigawa and take the cars to Chad and Niger Republic for sale.

Mba said the suspects use jammers to block any attempt at tracking the cars.