Police in Nasarawa State have arrested a 28-year-old man, Timothy Emmanuel, from Plateau State, for impersonating as a military officer.

Also paraded were 60 criminals who were arrested at different times in some locations for various offences in the state.

The commissioner of police in Nasarawa State, CP Adesina Soyemi, said Timothy Emmanuel was arrested with a military camouflage, an AK-49 rifle with two magazines driving a black Toyota Corolla car with registration number; ABUJA, BWR 973 CD.

Some of those arrested include; Abimiku Murtala Lucky Ovey, 22, a 100-Level Computer Science student of Federal University of Lafia, Okoli Bright, 25, also a 100-Level Political Science student of the University of Jos and two students of the Nasarawa State Polytechnic, Lafia, who are members of black axe confraternity.

A summary of those arrested showed that 16 were kidnappers, 18 cultists, 13 armed robbers, seven rail track vandals, and seven internet fraudsters.