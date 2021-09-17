The Nasarawa State Police Command has arrested a 28-year-old Timothy Emmanuel, from Plateau State, over impersonation and illegal possession of weapons.

Also paraded were 60 other suspected criminals who were arrested at different times in some locations for various offences in the state.

The Nasarawa State Commissioner of Police, CP Adesina Soyemi, paraded the suspects at the Police Command headquarters along Shendam Road in Lafia, the State capital.

He said Emmanuel, who was wearing a military camouflage posing as a military officer, was in possession of AK-49 rifle with two magazines.

He was intercepted in a black Toyota Corolla car, with registration number ABUJA, BWR 973 CD.

Some of the other suspects paraded include Abimiku Murtala Lucky Ovey,22, a 100-level computer science student of Federal University of Lafia; Okoli Bright, 25, also a 100-level political science student of University of Jos and two students of Nasarawa State Polytechnic, Lafia, who are members of Black Axe confraternity.

A breakdown of of the suspects shows that 16 were arrested for kidnapping, 18 cultism, 13 armed robbery, seven were arrested for rail track vandalism, and seven were internet fraudsters.

Items recovered from them include five fire rms, five mobile phones, four ammunition, four trucks/vehicles, two magazines and one laptop computer.

CP Soyemi appealed to the residents of the State to be more supportive to the Police in the discharge of their statutory duty, by availing them with credible information that will help to proactively neutralise or deal with matters of security in the State.