Ebonyi State Police Commissioner, CP Aliyu Garba yesterday said that men of the command have arrested suspected members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN) that gruesomely murdered seven innocent persons in Ebonyi State.

Briefing journalists in Abakaliki, CP Garba said that in the early hours of August 9th 2021, while in forceful enforcement of illegal Sit-At-Home order by the suspects, seven innocent persons who were going their lawful businesses along Ohaozara/Onicha expressway by Anike Village were blocked, and gruesomely murdered and their vehicles set ablaze.

He stated that on receipt of the information, operatives of the command immediately swung into action and engaged the hoodlums in a gun battle adding that during the gun duel two of the suspected IPOB members were fatally wounded while others escaped with bullet wounds.

Garba said that four amongst the fleeing suspects were later trailed and arrested.

He said that the suspected IPOB members confessed to being members of the organization who participated in the killing of the seven persons and burning of four vehicles including a truck on the said date.

He said that items recovered from the suspects include, 1 general purpose machine gun, GPMG, 10 rounds of chain bullets and 5 motorcycles.

CP Garba said that frantic effort is ongoing for possible arrest of the other fleeing hoodlums adding that the suspects would be arraigned in court soon.

A total of 35 suspects were arrested over offences bothering on murder, kidnapping, illegal possession of firearms and abduction, among others.

According to Garba, the suspects, most of whom, he said confessed to the crime, were arrested at various locations in the state by operatives of the Command.

According to the CP, “On 19/08/2021 at 2000hrs, operatives of Operation Restore Peace, deployed to Ikwo Division while on routine patrol duties intercepted four suspects namely; Oshinachi Mmaduabuchi, (32); Nwabueze Okeh, (25); Onyebuchi Okere,(31); and Friday Igboji, (30), in front of Ikwo Local Government Area Headquarters.

“The suspects were on motorcycles coming from the Agubia direction and upon searching them, following exhibits were recovered, 1 AK-47 rifle and 1 Live Ammunition.”