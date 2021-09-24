The commissioner of police, Nasarawa State Police Command, CP Adesina Soyemi, has presented cheques worth N22.7 million on behalf of the inspector general of police (IGP), Usman Baba Alkali, to the families of deceased police officers who died in the line of duty.

This was disclosed yesterday in a statement signed by police spokesman ASP Ramhan Nansel for CP Soyemi, saying the presentation was made on behalf of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Baba Alkali, to the families of 15 officers.

He said it is an initiative of the Inspector General of Police ‘Group life Assurance’ aimed at supporting the families of deceased police officers who died in active service.

According to him it is also aimed at boosting the morale of all police officers in the country in order to spur them to do more in protecting the territorial integrity of Nigeria and reclaiming public space from criminals, saying the welfare of police families is of utmost importance to the current administration of the Force.