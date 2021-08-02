The police command in Ebonyi State says it has commenced investigation into last Saturday’s shooting of an Ebubeagu Security Network official.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the personnel, simply identified as Seriki, was reportedly shot during the All Progressives Congress (APC) ward congress in Ugwuachara area of Ebonyi local government area.

The state commissioner of police, CP Aliyu Garba, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday that investigations had commenced on the incident.

“We are still investigating the incident and we will brief the press at the end of it,” he said.

Other sources, however, gave different versions of the incident, which made residents of the area scamper for safety.

One of the sources said the Ebubeagu personnel was shot during an exchange of gunfire with some gunmen who attempted to snatch the ward congress voting materials.

“The Ebubeagu personnel, with the assistance of security agencies, engaged the unknown gunmen who later fled the scene, having been overpowered. The official was hit during the crossfire, while efforts to revive him at the Alex-Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital Abakaliki yielded no result,” the source narrated.