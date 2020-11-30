Cops in Argentina yesterday stormed the house of Diego Maradona’s personal doctor amid reports the legend’s death is being treated as manslaughter.

The searches of personal physician Leopoldo Luque’s property began four days after the 60-year-old died at his Buenos Aires home.

Prosecutors behind the order, said to have been sanctioned by a judge, are understood to be trying to establish whether the football legend was the victim of medical negligence.

The dramatic twist in the probe into Maradona’s death followed overnight reports he had rowed with personal physician Leopoldo Luque in the days before he suffered heart failure last Wednesday.

Luque is at his home while the search on the outskirts of Buenos Aires takes place.

According to the Sun report, the searches were ordered after Maradona’s daughters Dalma and Giannina gave statements on Saturday and questioned whether the medication their father was receiving was appropriate.

Argentinian media are reporting Luque could be questioned as an ‘imputado’, someone who is under official investigation on suspicion of possible mala praxis or negligence, rather than a simple witness.

There is no suggestion at this stage he will be charged with any crime at this stage of the probe.

Maradona’s lawyer Matias Morla last week demanded a top-level probe into the emergency response to the retired footballer’s death.

Matias Morla said the first ambulance took more than half an hour to reach the rented house north of Buenos Aires where the former Naples and Barcelona star suffered heart failure. He called the delay a “criminal idiocy.”