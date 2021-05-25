The Nigeria Police Force has launched an investigation into the murder of one Blessing Otula, a former student of the University of Abuja, whose body was found along Iddo village after he was said to have been killed by unknown assailants.

The FCT police commissioner, CP Bala Ciroma, who condemned the attack, ordered a thorough probe of the incident that led to her murder.

Police PRO, FCT Command, ASP Yusuf Mariam said, “The FCT police command condemns in totality the murder of Blessing.

“Consequently, the commissioner of Police, CP Bala Ciroma, has ordered a full-scale investigation into the unfortunate incident and launched a manhunt for the perpetrators while commiserating with the family of the deceased.

“The command implores residents to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress, through these numbers: 08032003913, 0806158193.”

07057337653,08028940883, and to report the conduct of Police Officers, call the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) number :09022222352.”