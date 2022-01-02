Police in Kaduna State said yesterday in collaboration with a tactical squad from Force Headquarters, Abuja and some local vigilante members on New Year eve stormed a notorious bandits’ camp belonging to one Isiya in the forest of Sabon Birni village of Igabi LGA of the state and rescued nine victims.

The operation it said was in response to intelligence reports that some victims were being held hostage for ransom in the forest.

Police spokesman, ASP Muhammed Jalige, said the mission was successfully executed and resulted in the death of one bandit while many others escaped with varying degrees of bullet wounds.

Two suspects, Rabe Baushe and Badamasi Usman were arrested and taken into custody for further investigation.

The nine victims rescued in the operation are; Bashir Hussain, Abdullahi Adamu, Lawal Habib, Umar Yahuza, Joseph Samuel, Nazifi Sani, Mohammed Shuaibu, Zainab Bashir, and Alheri Ibrahim, all of different addresses within the state.

Eight of the have since been reunited with their families after undergoing medical checks at the police medical facility and were profiled.

