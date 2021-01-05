The Edo State Police Command yesterday said that it has arrested two out of the 10 suspects that escaped from the state CID office on January 1.

In a press release signed by the command spokesman, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, he said that efforts were on to rearrest the remaining eight suspects.

The statement reads in part: “Edo State Police Command wishes to inform

ADVERTISEMENT

the general public that 10 suspects escaped on the 1st of January, 2021 at about 2.45am from the State Criminal Investigation Department SCID) facility. Two have been re-arrested and brought back to custody. The figure is not as being maliciously and falsely speculated on social media.

“Eight of the suspects were detained on the order of court, one for stealing, one for murder, three for cultism, three for robbery, while the other two were under Police investigation for stealing. It is

worthy to note that the quick mobilisation and response of officers curbed further escape of the suspects.

“The policemen who were responsible for the safe custody of the escaped suspects have been identified, arrested and detained for departmental disciplinary process. Effort is being intensified to re-arrest the fleeing suspects.”