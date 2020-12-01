By Ejike Ejike |

The Nigeria Police Force has rearrested four persons who escaped from the Oko Prison in Edo state during the #EndSARS protest.

The suspects, who were arrested in the act of robbery and car snatching in Kaduna, confirmed that they were all part of the over 1000 prisoners who escaped from different correctional facilities in Edo State.

The suspects include: Adebayo Opeyemi, Onos Benjamin, Peter Felix, and Alhaji Hudu Musa.

Force PRO, DCP Frank Mba, while confirming the arrest and parading the suspects in Abuja, explained that Opeyemi, a dismissed military man, escaped and joined the group to form a new team.

Also, Benjamin, who was on death row and awaiting execution, admitted to have snatched a car 30 minutes after escaping from prison.

According to him, he snatched the car so that he could get out of Edo state and sold off the car to some contact in Niger Republic. For Musa, the FPRO said he specialises in selling off stolen cars to bordering communities and had nine months left off his prison term before he escaped.

Mba further explained that the four escapees had formed a dangerous gang that started off where they stopped in crime before their convictions.

While calling on the public to report escapes found in their environment, the FPRO warned that they could pose as threat to the community, the court witness, judges and even police officers who played important role in their convictions.