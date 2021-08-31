Police Command in Delta State has recovered two AK-47 rifles, three magazines and other ammunition from suspected armed robbers.

The acting spokesman of the command, Bright Edafe, disclosed this in a statement he made available to newsmen yesterday in Warri.

Edafe said that a sum of N200,000 was also recovered from the suspected criminals.

He explained that the divisional patrol team from Otu-Jeremi police station received a call on Saturday that four suspected armed robbers who had earlier snatched two vehicles had abandoned them at Otokutu community.

“The team swung into action and chased the hoodlums but the gang on sighting the police team opened fire on operatives.

“In the ensuing gun duel, the hoodlums were forced to abandon the tricycle. Two of them ran into the bush while two others were fatally wounded and found in the tricycle.

“One AK-47 rifle with an invisible breech number, an empty magazine, a sum of N200,000 and gold jewelries were recovered. The suspects who sustained gunshot injuries were rushed to the hospital where they gave up the ghost while receiving treatment,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Edafe said that the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Otu-jeremi Division, led a combined team of police/vigilante to further comb the bush for the possible arrest of the other fleeing members of the gang.

He said another AK-47 rifle with breach number NK344397, two magazines and three live ammunition were recovered in the process, adding that manhunt for other members of the gang is ongoing.