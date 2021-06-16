The Nigeria Police has recovered three truckloads of vandalised rail tracks and arrested five suspects.

Force PRO, CP Frank Mba, said the tracks were vandalised across the country and intercepted in Benue State on its way to the buyers.

He said the suspects arranged the tracks and covered them up with car scraps which were used as camouflage to deceive security personnel on the highway.

Confessing to the crime, a suspect, Abudullahi Musa, 29, said they bought the items from the people who vandalised them.

He also confessed that they sell the tracks an iron ore company in Calabar, Cross River state.