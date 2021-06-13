Delta State Police has recovered a rice bag containing 138 rounds of AK47 live ammunitions, one AK47 magazine, one Baretta pistol magazine and a knife from a cab passenger.

According to DSP Bright Edafe, acting police public relations officer (PPRO), Delta State Command, last Friday at about 1630hrs while team Eagle-Net Special Squad was on routine patrol/stop and search along Ughelli-Porthacourt road, it intercepted a Mazda 626 saloon car, dark green in colour with Registration Number UGH 722 AA.

“All occupants, two males and four females were asked to come down from the vehicle for searching, during the process of searching a sack containing rice, a man, from among the occupants, whose name is not yet known jumped into a nearby stream running while a hot chase ensued but all efforts to catch up with him proved abortive as he escaped into the forest.”

“The bag was identified by other passengers as his own. When search was conducted on the bag, 138 rounds of AK47 live ammunitions, one AK47 magazine, one Baretta pistol magazine and a knife were discovered.”

Edafe said preliminary investigation revealed that the occupants are all passengers that boarded the cab from Eleyele PHC heading to Ughelli.