The operatives also repelled the bandits’ attack and forced them to retreat and escaped back to the forest with gunshot wounds, the commissioner of police, Mr Ayuba Elkanah, has said

In a statement he issued yesterday in Gusau, Elkanah said the command has a very effective working synergy with other security agencies in the ongoing operations against criminal elements in the state.

He said, “To corroborate my statement, apart from the joint operations in the hinterlands and patrols within cities and towns in Zamfara, on 7th January, 2022, military operatives deployed along Dansadau Road in Maru local government area intercepted and rescued 17 kidnapped victims who were abducted on 14th December, 2021 in Wamba Village of Mariga local government area of Niger State.

“The 17 rescued victims were handed over to the command by the Brigade Commander 1 Brigade Nigerian Army, Gusau, where they were medically checked, debriefed by the police and handed over to the commissioner of police Niger State Command who would reunite the victims with their families.

“Many suspects were arrested in connection with various offences including criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide, cannibalism and dealing with human parts.

“Exhibits recovered includes: Intestine, esophagus, penis and two eyes.

“During interrogation, one of the suspects confessed that he was contracted to source for human parts at the sum of N500,000 which he successfully did before his arrest.

“The buyer of the human parts, one Aminu Baba, who has 19 children confessed to the crime and his revelations are assisting police investigation in arresting other members of his gang. He further confessed that he usually eats the human parts and identified the throat as the most delicious part. He also sells some away.

“On 8th January, 2022, police tactical operatives led by the commanding officer 42 PMF Squadron Gusau, while on extensive bush combing at some locations under Gummi, Bukkuyum and Maru local government areas were heavily engaged in a gun duel by some suspected hoodlums.

“We also arrested a female Nigerien who stole her co-wife’s child for sale,” he said.