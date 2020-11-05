By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola

The Police in Adamawa have recovered additional six vehicles from two suspected kidnappers who used part of the N5million ransom collected from victim’s family to acquire them.

DSP Suleiman Yahaya, Command’s Image maker said two Toyota Hilux, with four number plate were earlier recovered from Aminu Jika (36) and Muhammad Umar (32) residents of Wuro Patuji village in Mubi-North LGA of the state.

The two allegedly abducted an 11-year-old boy in September this year at Sangere FUTY, in Girei and a ransom N5 million was collected from the family of the victim before setting him free.

”The police haven gone extra mile, successfully apprehended the culprits, recovered Toyota Hilux, three number plates and handsets among others.

”The command while assuring the public of its commitment to protecting lives and properties, enjoins residents to report any suspicious person or group around their neighbourhoods to the nearest police division or report same through any of the Police Command Control.”

He reiterated the Command’s readiness under CP Olugbenga Adeyanju to ensure a crime free society.