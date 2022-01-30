The Police Service Commission (PSC) says it has not handed over the constitutional responsibility to recruit police officers to the Nigeria Police Force.

PSC spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani, while reacting to media reports on the recruitment of police constables currently going on, said the management was currently taking up the recent announcement by the police, of screening dates for the 2021 constable recruitment and would ensure that the constitutional responsibilities of the commission are not hijacked.

“Management will insist on keeping to existing clearly defined roles for all parties including the PSC, NPF, Federal Character Commission and state governments.

“The commission will obviously drive the 2021 constable recruitment in line with constitutional provisions,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on the issue of 2021 staff promotion raised by the striking staff of the PSC, the commission said; “Management will approve the recommendation of its standing committee on establishment at its next plenary meeting.

“The management has no problem with training of staff on police recruitment and will not stand against any reasonable recommendations on that.

“Management believes that the staff have a right to demonstrate, sit at home, declare warning strikes but frowns at the forceful locking of government offices.

“The management will continue to protect the interest of the staff and had always done that even during the fight for the mandate of the commission in the courts.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Management appeals to staff to reconsider their combative approach and join hands with the management of the commission to realize earliest resolutions of the matter according to the constitution and current judgement of the Court of Appeal,” the statement.