BY ADEBAYO WAHEED, Ibadan

The Oyo State Police Command has cleared and released the 80 Fulani herdsmen arrested by men of the Oyo State Security Network Agency, also known as Amotekun.

It was gathered that a DAF truck, with registration number Bauchi KTG 220 ZZ, conveying about 80 passengers of Fulani extraction, were noticed and intercepted by Amotekun operatives and Operation Burst operatives.

The 80 persons, 25 cows and 13 motorcycles were said to have been intercepted at Iwo Road, Ibadan, Oyo State, on Sunday, at about 5 p.m in a vehicle driven by one Auwalu Mustapha.

The occupants of the truck were driven off to Agodi Police Station in Ibadan for interrogation.

During interrogation, the Fulani had told the police that they were from Kano State, on their way to Ogun and Lagos States for commercial motorcycle riding and cattle sales, respectively.

They were thereafter escorted by a police patrol team to the defunct toll gate at Ibadan along the Lagos/Ibadan expressway.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Olugbenga Fadeyi, a Chief Superintendent of Police who confirmed the incident said the Amotekun arrested the herdsmen but, Police freed them because nothing criminal was found on them.

He said, “they are about 80 Fulani. Some of your people have called me. What I told them is that those people were arrested by Amotekum.

“But, we profiled them and discovered that they were not armed. They said that they were going to Lagos.The police freed them. We released them because they did not have any weapons with them.”